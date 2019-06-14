Atlas Mara Limited Announces Recommencement Of Share Buyback

Atlas Mara Recommences Its Share Buyback Programme

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company" and, including its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the sub-Sahara African financial services group, today announces it has recommenced its share buyback programme.

Atlas Mara will be repurchasing shares pursuant to the authority granted by its Board of Directors, announced in its Q3 2018 Results Statement. The granted authority is for Atlas Mara to repurchase the Company's issued share capital up to an aggregate market value equivalent to $10 million by way of its nominated brokers and has entered into an agreement with CitiGroup Global Markets Ltd ("Citigroup") to conduct the share buyback programme on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the programme independent of Atlas Mara. The programme commenced on 14 June 2019. Shares acquired will be held as Treasury Shares.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Anthony Silverman, +44 (0)7818 036 579

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution founded by Bob Diamond and listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com

