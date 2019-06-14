The Solar Energy Corporation of India's 1.2 GW auction saw four companies - Ayana Renewable, ReNew Power, NYSE-listed Azure Power and Mahindra Susten - secure a combined capacity of 1.15 GW at INR2.54/kWh. Avaada Energy landed the remaining 50 MW, at Rs2.55.From pv magazine India. The latest 1.2 GW solar auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) prompted a lowest tariff of INR2.54/kWh ($0.036), slightly below the Rs2.55 seen in February's procurement. Four companies secured capacity at Rs2.54, with Ayana Renewable Power, ReNew Power and Azure Power bagging 300 MW each ...

