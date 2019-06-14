Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on reverse logistics management. Without a reverse logistics process in place, organizations wouldn't be able to manage returns and channelize goods. This situation makes it difficult to understand whether the returned goods need to go to the warehouse for resale or to the manufacturing unit for re-manufacturing. Therefore, reverse logistics management is important to help companies in maintaining cost-efficient supply chain networks. Also, a better reverse logistics system can help companies to improve profit margins and operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005011/en/

Benefits of Reverse Logistics Management. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"With a good reverse logistics process in place, companies can not only track returns but also increase the value of returned products," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Our logistics management solutions help companies to redesign their reverse logistics and supply chain operations by offering accurate insights into multiple data sources. Want to know how? Get in touch with our experts now.

Benefits of Reverse Logistics Management

Customer satisfaction

Digitally empowered customers are more informed than ever. This makes it vital for businesses to maintain a good relationship with their customers. Today the number of purchases made online has increased significantly. This, in turn, has raised the expectations of customers and they want hassle-free and convenient return process. A good logistics management system can help companies in improving customer satisfaction and driving loyalty.

Quantzig's logistics management solutions help companies to tackle serious supply chain challenges by implementing corrective actions to improve the efficiency of processes Request a free proposal to gain better insights.

Better ROI

Reverse logistics management helps businesses to improve the speed of return and replacement. As a result, the burden on the inventory reduces. Furthermore, the amount of capital hooked up in the inventory reduces leading to significant improvements in ROI.

Improved Environmental Sustainability

Advanced supply chain analytics solutions like reverse logistics management can help organizations to implement environmentally sustainable strategies. Also, such solutions play a crucial role in reducing the burden on the resources and assets that are important to keep inventory running.

Want to learn more about the benefits of reverse logistics management? Read the complete article here

Our logistics analytics experts can help you structure your freight routes and optimize your logistics network. Request a free demo now to know more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005011/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us