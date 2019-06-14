The projects, planned to be located across several regions, will be developed through private-public partnerships and in the frame of a development program supported by the United States.Benin's Council of Ministers has approved the construction of four PV power plants with a combined capacity of 50 MW. The government said in a press release that the projects will be developed in the frame of the Millennium Challenge Account-Bénin II (MCA-Benin II) program, an initiative supported by the US government and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to foster economic growth in the country. The ...

