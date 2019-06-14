Regulatory News:

Carrefour's (Paris:CA) Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting took place in Aubervilliers on June 14, 2019. The meeting was chaired by Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Shareholders' meeting approved all the proposed resolutions, notably:

The ratification of the cooptations of Claudia Almeida e Silva and Alexandre Arnault as Directors;

The renewal as members of the Board of Directors of Thierry Breton, Flavia Buarque de Almeida, Abilio Diniz and Charles Edelstenne, for a period of three years.

The new composition of the Board of Directors and its specialised Committees following the Shareholders' Meeting of June 14, 2019 is set out in appendix.

The Shareholders' meeting also approved the adoption of a "raison d'être", included in the preamble to the company's articles of association:

"Our mission is to provide our customers with quality services, products and food accessible to all across all distribution channels. Thanks to the competence of our employees, to a responsible and multicultural approach, to our broad territorial presence and to our ability to adapt to production and consumption modes, our ambition is to be the leader of the food transition for all.

The outcome of the votes at the Shareholders' Meeting is available on the Group's website, www.carrefour.com.

New composition of the Board of Directors

following the Shareholders Meeting of June 14, 2019

Members of the Board of Directors

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief executive Officer

Claudia Almeida e Silva*

Alexandre Arnault

Nicolas Bazire

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Thierry Breton*

Flavia Buarque de Almeida

Stéphane Courbit*

Abilio Diniz

Aurore Domont*

Charles Edelstenne*

Thierry Faraut**

Philippe Houzé

Stéphane Israël*

Mathilde Lemoine*

Patricia Moulin Lemoine

Martine Saint-Cricq**

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon*

Lan Yan*

*Independent Director

** Director representing employees

New composition of the Board of Directors' specialised Committees

following the Board of Directors' meeting of June 14, 2019

Audit Committee: Chairman: Stéphane Israël Claudia Almeida e Silva* Nicolas Bazire Philippe Houzé Mathilde Lemoine

Compensation Committee: Chairman: Thierry Breton Nicolas Bazire Stéphane Courbit Charles Edelstenne Lan Yan

Appointments Committee: Chairman Charles Edelstenne Flavia Buarque de Almeida Philippe Houzé Aurore Domont Thierry Faraut **

CSR Committee: Chairwoman Aurore Domont Claudia Almeida e Silva* Patricia Moulin Lemoine Martine Saint-Cricq ** Marie Laure Sauty de Chalon

Strategic Committee: Chairman: Alexandre Bompard Vice-Chairman: Abilio Diniz Nicolas Bazire Stéphane Courbit Philipe Houzé



* Independent Director

** Director representing employees

