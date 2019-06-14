Fnac Darty: information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Ivry, June 14, 2019
Regulated information
INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des marchés financiers)
|Stock Market
| NYSE Euronext Paris
|Market:
|Eurolist - compartiment A
|ISIN Code:
|FR0011476928
|Date
|Total number of shares composing the share capital of the company
|Total number of gross voting rights
Total number of net voting rights (*)
|05/31/2019
|26,498,288
|26,498,288
26,455,354
(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right
