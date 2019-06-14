Fnac Darty: information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Ivry, June 14, 2019

Regulated information

INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des marchés financiers)

Stock Market NYSE Euronext Paris



Market: Eurolist - compartiment A ISIN Code: FR0011476928





Date Total number of shares composing the share capital of the company Total number of gross voting rights



Total number of net voting rights (*) 05/31/2019 26,498,288 26,498,288



26,455,354





(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right

CONTACT



ANALYSTS /

INVESTORS Stéphanie Constand stephanie.constand@fnacdarty.com (mailto:stephanie.constand@fnacdarty.com)

+33 (0)1 55 21 18 63

Attachment