sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,50 Euro		-4,15
-6,05 %
WKN: A1T95K ISIN: FR0011476928 Ticker-Symbol: 1FN 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FNAC DARTY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FNAC DARTY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,70
64,75
17:35
14.06.2019 | 17:53
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Fnac Darty: information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Ivry, June 14, 2019

Regulated information

INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des marchés financiers)

Stock Market NYSE Euronext Paris

Market: Eurolist - compartiment A
ISIN Code: FR0011476928


DateTotal number of shares composing the share capital of the companyTotal number of gross voting rights

Total number of net voting rights (*)
05/31/2019 26,498,288 26,498,288

26,455,354

(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right

CONTACT

ANALYSTS /
INVESTORS		 Stéphanie Constand stephanie.constand@fnacdarty.com (mailto:stephanie.constand@fnacdarty.com)
+33 (0)1 55 21 18 63

Attachment

  • Voting rights and shares May 31, 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34c4c3c7-aad7-4989-955a-847c210c00d8)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)