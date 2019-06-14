Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 14-Jun-2019 / 16:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/06/2019) of GBP58.56m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/06/2019) of GBP43.19m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/06/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 207.16p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 198.79p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 183.00p Premium / (Discount) to (11.66)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 105.98p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 3.32% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 13/06/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 10253 EQS News ID: 825191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

