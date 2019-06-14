FUTUREN: FUTUREN's General Meeting of Shareholders



FUTUREN's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held on Friday June 14, 2019, chaired by Bruno Fyot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of the college of the Statutory Auditors.

A quorum of 87.73% was reached for all resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders.

All the resolutions were approved by majorities higher than 99.99%.

In particular, the General Meeting:

approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for 2018,

appointed Géraldine Anceau as Director of the Company, ratified the cooptation of Maud de Galard as Director of the Company, and renewed Denis Rouhier's office as Director of the Company,

approved the remuneration policies applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for the 2019 fiscal year, and

approved the elements of compensation due to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2018 fiscal year.

The voting results are available on the Company's website www.futuren-group.com (Finance/General Meetings).

The offices held by Bruno Fyot as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors ended at the close of the General Meeting. Nicolas Couderc is now taking over Bruno Fyot's office as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 648 MW for its own account and for third parties.



CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini

Group Chief Financial Officer Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596

e.fiorini@futuren-group.com



French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,789,978.70

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.

