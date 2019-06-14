Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on analytics solutions. Data analytics solutions have become a prerequisite for businesses today to excel in a competitive marketplace. By leveraging data analytics solutions companies, especially in the B2B marketplace, are able to devise effective and highly specific campaigns to reach out to prospects. Also, data analytics solutions are helping companies to make better use of their customer and user experience data, leading to higher satisfaction and loyalty in the long term. With the help of algorithms, data analytics solutions help companies to anticipate market demands to offer the product or service before it is requested. Additionally, advanced data analytics solutions enable enterprises to react in real time and make the customers feel personally valued.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005363/en/

How data analytics solutions can help companies across industries? (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Applying analytics solutions to business operations helps companies to improve efficiency and effectiveness and fulfill customer expectations and achieve operational excellence," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Are you finding it difficult to anticipate your capacity to meet your client's request? Our analytics solutions can help. Get in touch with our experts now.

How Data Analytics Solutions Can Help Companies Across Industries

Benefits of data analytics solutions for e-commerce businesses

Data analytics solutions such as web crawling and text mining solutions can help e-commerce businesses to tackle critical challenges in dynamic pricing, new product research, and competitor research. Also, it can assist companies in optimizing pricing points, product portfolios and to boost profitability.

Benefits of data analytics solutions for healthcare companies

Healthcare companies are dealing with several challenges such as rising cost of care, medicinal and technological advancements and changes in policy and regulations. But data analytics solutions can help them to minimize healthcare waste, provide cost-effective treatments to patients and reduce hospital readmissions.

Our analytics experts can help you derive actionable insights from large and complex data sets through customized analytics dashboards. Request a free demo now to know more.

Benefits of data analytics solutions for B2B companies

Companies in the B2B marketplace are finding it difficult to analyze the future impact of a change in marketing metrics and optimize their investments to drive profits. Also, several external factors are resulting in an increase in the market spend for B2B businesses. This is where data analytics solutions such as market mix modeling can help companies to set the correct foundation for their marketing strategies and branding solutions.

Want to know more about how data analytics can help you in improving your business operations? Read the complete article here

Quantzig's data analytics solutions help companies to manage large volumes of data and set up analytical frameworks to derive real-time insights that facilitate more informed decisions. Request a free proposal to gain better insights.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005363/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us