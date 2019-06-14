Kelly Hyman Explores Women's Issues in 2019

TV Legal analyst and attorney Kelly Hyman takes a closer look at women's issues in today's society

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / A respected attorney and keen advocate for a variety of issues and initiatives, Kelly Hyman-perhaps best known for playing the role of Loretta on The Young and the Restless-unwraps the matter of women's issues in today's society as she reveals more about her passion for equality, balance, peace, human rights, and more.

"From gender-based violence and sexism to reproductive health, the term 'women's issues' has long been used as something of an umbrella term," explains Hyman, "often presented without a precise definition."

Also commonly presented with somewhat divisive undertones, she says, while generally well-intentioned, the subject of women's issues presents as something of a paradox. "The term 'women's issues' in itself can create barriers," explains Hyman, "to men's involvement, when, in fact, both men and women must together participate in seeking a resolution to any such issue or issues."

"From equality," she continues, "to barriers and other obstacles, politics, world peace, and human rights, it's important that we work together to define what's really meant when we talk about not just 'women's issues,' but important issues more generally and across the board."

Hyman is also keen to reflect on balance. While by no means strictly a women's issue in itself, according to the respected attorney, balance is, instead, she says, more of a business issue, with the race now on for gender-balanced boardrooms, governments, media coverage, and more. "In fact, the theme for this year's International Women's Day, on March 8, was BalanceforBetter," she explains.

"The future is exciting," Kelly Hyman adds, "so, together, let's help to build a truly balanced world."

From grassroots activism to global action, Hyman believes that an exciting period of history is here, where the world deserves balance, and where its absence is noticed, and its presence is celebrated. "Balance," adds the Denver-based attorney, wrapping up, "gender-focused or otherwise, is essential for economies and communities to thrive, and, collectively, we can all play a part in building a more balanced future for one and all."

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, according to the initiative's organizers.

A native Floridian now settled in Denver, Colorado, Kelly Hyman is an Australian-American who was raised between New York City and Southern California. Appearing on numerous television shows including The Young and the Restless, Law & Crime, Fox News, the Ethan Bearman show, and The Ingraham Angle, Hyman is a staunch advocate for women's rights whose other interests include the law, current events, social justice, voting rights, female empowerment, and mindfulness. A graduate of UCLA and the University of Florida College of Law, Kelly Hyman is today an attorney at Franklin D. Azar & Associates focused on class actions and mass tort litigation. She is happily married to federal judge Paul G. Hyman, Jr.

Kelly Hyman - Colorado-based Top-Rated Attorney and Legal Analyst: http://kellyhymannews.com

Kelly Hyman Discusses Support for Social Justice: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kelly-hyman-discusses-support-social-214500877.html

Legal Analyst Kelly Hyman Confirmed as a Guest Speaker at Kentucky Women's Trial Attorneys Retreat: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/legal-analyst-kelly-hyman-confirmed-014500176.html

