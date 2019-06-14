ALSO Holding AG: All Closing Conditions Fulfilled for ALSO's Takeover of ABC Data S.A Business Operation

EMMEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / The Tender Offer, submitted by ALSO Holding AG and MCI Euroventures in December 2018, for shares of ABC Data S.A was successful. After approval of the European Commission from 12 June 2019 all conditions are completed for ALSO's takeover of the ABC Data S.A business operation. The transfer of the business to ALSO is planned for 1st of July 2019.

With the takeover of ABC Data S.A, the IT- Distributor with the largest country coverage in Eastern Europe in six countries, ALSO can build the strongest Eastern European platform for resellers and vendors.

The ALSO subsidiaries in Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia together with ABC and the recently closed acquisitions in Slovenia, Croatia, Belarus and Ukraine as well as the expected acquisition in Bulgaria will then be in a position to develop a strong network to address the Eastern European market. After the completion of the acquisitions ALSO would be market leader in Eastern Europe with presence in 13 countries: Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Belarus and Ukraine.

«With this strong footprint ALSO will broaden its vendor portfolio in the Eastern European countries and will be able to offer an even more attractive technology platform for vendor and reseller partners», says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). «We will provide a product, solution and service portfolio in these countries giving the regional partners access to ALSO's technologies like the ALSO Cloud Market Place and Webshop, virtualisation technologies, ERP, BI and CRM.»

In building a strong ecosystem with the partners, ALSO can also optimize its Eastern European logistic network to address more resellers with a full range of best quality products and services. Moreover synergies of scale can be realized to make resellers even more attractive offers.

Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20190614en.pdf

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 18 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com

Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

