Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report 14-Jun-2019 / 17:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 14 June 2019 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Posting of Notice of AGM and Annual Report Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that it has sent its annual report in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 and the notice convening the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting to shareholders, together with a Form of Proxy and a Form of Instruction. The Annual General Meeting will be held at Office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus on 10th July 2019 at 12.00 hrs BST (14.00 hrs local time). Copies of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction are available on the Company's website at www.arricano.com [1]. For further information, please contact: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: NOA TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 10254 EQS News ID: 825207 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=176099c6c8fcfddbc8d112994d2d9772&application_id=825207&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

