Omni Commerce Corp. Announces Entry Into Amendment Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / Omni Commerce Corp. (TSX-V: OMNI, FRA:0MZA) ("Omni" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of May 21, 2019, announcing the entering into of a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Dreamfields, the Company and Dreamfields mutually agree to amend certain closing conditions that were due to be completed on or prior to May 31, 2019 (the "Deadline Date"), by extending the Deadline Date to June 30, 2019.

None of the securities issued in connection with the proposed transaction will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Omni

Omni is a publicly listed company currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol "OMNI". Omni is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

