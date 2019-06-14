sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,23 Euro		-0,08
-0,32 %
WKN: A0MWED ISIN: NL0000888691 Ticker-Symbol: ADG 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,97
25,16
21:56
24,94
25,13
22:00
14.06.2019 | 21:05
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Weekly Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details


Amsterdam, 14 June 2019 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Share Repurchase Program

Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:
Total Repurchase Amount in Shares2,915,630
Cumulative Repurchase AmountEUR 49,221,181
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased1,982,412
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 24.83
Start Date9 April 2019
End Date2019
Percentage of program completed as at 7 June 2019 67.99%

Overview of details of last 5 trading days:

Trade DateQuantity RepurchasedAverage
Purchase Price		Settlement Amount
10 June 201913,300EUR 24.22EUR 322,106
11 June 20194,500EUR 25.31EUR 113,875
12 June 201955,000EUR 25.23EUR 1,387,757
13 June 20196,295EUR 25.34EUR 159,541
14 June 201990,000EUR 25.13EUR 2,261,738
Total1169,095EUR 25.10EUR 4,245,017

1All shares bought on Euronext Amsterdam

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under AMG's current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on 8 April 2019, details of which are available on its website.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment

  • June 14 2019 Share Buyback Transaction Details (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/669ef3b9-bb1e-43c4-97d4-d725796b0320)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)