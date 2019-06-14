Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Delays Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ELTP), announced today that it has delayed its previously announced earnings release and conference call to allow additional time to complete its Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019. The Company has filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and currently expects to file its Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is developing a pipeline of proprietary pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products as well as niche generic products. Elite operates a GMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. Learn more at www.elitepharma.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

