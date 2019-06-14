sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Delays Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Delays Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ELTP), announced today that it has delayed its previously announced earnings release and conference call to allow additional time to complete its Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019. The Company has filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and currently expects to file its Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is developing a pipeline of proprietary pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products as well as niche generic products. Elite operates a GMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. Learn more at www.elitepharma.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future action or performance. Elite is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

For Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dianne Will, Investor Relations, 518-398-6222
Dianne@elitepharma.com
www.elitepharma.com

SOURCE: Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548764/Elite-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-Delays-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2019-Earnings-Release-Date-and-Conference-Call


