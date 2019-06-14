Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2019) - RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") was founded in 2009 with a simple goal - to build an alternative fixed income investment management firm that provides best in class fixed income solutions. At RPIA we place investors at the center of everything we do.

We are committed to transferring economies of scale to our investors and passing on benefits that allow them to retain a greater share of their investment returns. This reflects our commitment to both investment advisors and their end clients.

With this in mind, we are pleased to announce a reduction in our management fee for our Strategic Income Plus Fund, effective immediately.

As such, the resultant change in management fee for each Class will be as follows:

RP Strategic Income Plus Fund Class A (RPD100) management fee will be lowered from 1.15% to 0.95%.

RP Strategic Income Plus Fund USD Class A (RPD105) management fee will be lowered from 1.15% to 0.95%.

RP Strategic Income Plus Fund Class F (RPD110) management fee will be lowered from 0.90% to 0.70%.

RP Strategic Income Plus Fund USD Class F (RPD115) management fee will be lowered from 0.90% to 0.70%.

We thank you all for your continued support.

About RPIA

RPIA is one of Canada's leading alternative fixed income asset managers with over $5 Billion under management. Founded in 2009 by a group of senior investment professionals, the firm specializes in delivering global, alternative fixed income solutions with a focus on capital preservation and superior, risk-adjusted returns. The investment team has a disciplined and unique skillset in credit focused strategies in North American and global markets.

