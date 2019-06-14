DeepRock Minerals Inc.: Kay Wong-Alafriz, CPA, CA, CFE, ICD.D Joins Deeprock Minerals as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / DeepRock Minerals Limited (the "Company") (CSE Symbol: "DEEP") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kay Wong-Alafriz, CPA, CA, CFE, ICD.D to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Ms. Wong-Alafriz has extensive experience in the junior mining sector and has served as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Member of Canadian listed Blackrock Resources (TSX Venture: GPV, OTCQB:GPVRF) from 2010 through 2015. She has also served as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Audit Chairperson/Corporate Governance, Chairperson of Remuneration Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee and Member of Funding Committee (Financing activities include share capital HDK 160 million, loans HDK 400 million and convertible bonds HDK 84 million) of Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed CVM Minerals and Ding He Mining Holdings (HKEx Stock Code: 0705) from 2007 to 2015.

Ms. Wong-Alafriz, commented "I am very pleased to be contributing to the success of DeepRock Minerals at this early stage. This is a very pivotal time for the junior mining sector and there are numerous improvements that can be implemented into such companies to ensure their sustainability and longevity. I look forward to working alongside Patrick O'Brien and his team of highly talented individuals as they strive to once again build another successful junior mining company. DeepRock mineral's team's enthusiasm and energy level will unearth lots of opportunity for DeepRock investors and I look forward to being part of the experience."

Patrick D. O'Brien, CEO and Chairperson of DeepRock Minerals stated, "DeepRock Minerals has a very vibrant and dynamic future ahead of it and to have a highly talented professional like Kay Wong-Alafriz contribute her expertise is testament to the rapid crystallization of the DeepRock game plan".

About DeepRock Minerals Limited:

DeepRock Minerals is a dynamic Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. DeepRock's primary focus is to be acquiring and developing prime North American exploration/development mining projects as well as existing processing and producing mining operations of merit DeepRock Minerals is managed by a highly experienced team of mining and business professionals with more than 150 years of extensive operating and financial experience and expertise. DeepRock Minerals trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "DEEP". Should you have any questions please feel free to contact the undersigned at a time at PO@deeprockmineralsinc.com

