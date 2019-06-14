Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2019 / Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (formerly NXA Inc.) (TSXV: ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") wishes to announce that further it its press release of June 7, 2019, it has completed a non-brokered working capital unit private placement raising proceeds of $355,550 (the "Offering"). The Company placed 2,370,333 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at $0.15 per share until two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the above referenced private placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on October 15, 2019.

Insiders of the Company may subscribed for 632,333 Units of the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contain in section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

