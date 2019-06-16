AstraZeneca Egypt Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Egypt in 2019

CAIRO, Egypt, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca Egypt has been awarded the best place to work in Egypt for 2019 among other employers in Egypt. The annual prestigious Best Places To Work program recognizes leading employers around the world and provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.?

AstraZeneca Egypt, part of the global bio pharmaceutical company, received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as talent acquisition; on-boarding, learning & development, leadership, culture and CSR resulting in its recognition among the employer of choice in Egypt.

"We are deeply proud that we have developed as well a culture and a workplace that is now recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for in Egypt, and we commit to developing our culture more and more to always ensure we are a Great Place to Work for our employees. We are proud of our employees' trust to be recognized as Best Place to Work and we will continue to outperform the market and to grow towards our bold ambition to reach 4 million Egyptian patients by 2020," said Khaled Atef, Country President for AstraZeneca Egypt.

"We commit with this great recognition to continue in our journey to become a Great Place to Work, being one of our strategic priorities, through our focus on differentiated people development tools and our focus on offering our employees exciting careers and diverse opportunities," said Heba El Shabrawy, HR Director for AstraZeneca Egypt.

"This certification recognizes the company commitment to shape strategic and thoughtful workplace programs, creating an environment that empowers and develops its employees," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Egypt.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

The certification is only granted to companies that achieve the highest quality standards in human resources management.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkinegypt.com

