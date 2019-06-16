Internet Marketing Company: Will Car Insurance Costs Increase After an Accident Caused by The Other Driver?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains how car insurance premiums are influenced by accidents caused by other drivers.

Each state has laws that protect the driver from rates increase after an accident he didn't commit. And this is really good, given the fact that almost all drivers are expected, statistically speaking, to be involved in an accident.

However, the premiums may still get more expensive after an accident. Consumer group reports show that in past years, many insurance companies, including the big one, had this tendency. The Consumer Federation of America has released a study that shows a tendency to increase costs, even after an accident caused by the other driver. On average, drivers from New York and Baltimore pay more. The extra costs vary from $60 to $400 per year.

Insurance premiums will increase in a hit-and-run accident . If the other driver fled the scene instead of calmly exchanging information can affect the rates. Unfortunately, some insurance carriers will raise the rates after filing a not-at-fault claim.

Insurance companies increase the costs for a reason. For insurance companies, the logic is simple: if the driver was involved in an accident, then he is prone to be involved in another accident. As expected, drivers who had more not-at-fault collisions will pay more.

"Insurance companies can increase your premiums after a not-at-fault collision. They will consider you more likely to be involved in accident and riskier to insure," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

