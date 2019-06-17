The SME100 Awards 2019 named 29 Indonesian SMEs as 'Fast Growing Companies' in Jakarta, June 14.





JAKARTA, June 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The prestigious award for small and medium enterprises, the SME100 Awards, recognized 29 Indonesian SMEs honored as 'Fast Growing Businesses 2019' in a ceremony in Jakarta on Friday.The naming of 29 SMEs as fast growing businesses was based on evaluating criteria, such as income and profit growth, along with business prospects, investments in training, and research and development efforts.Group publisher and editor-in-chief of SME Magazine William Ng said SME100 surveyed 2,000 leading small and medium businesses in Indonesia from February to April 2019.This program was created in collaboration with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) and the Indonesia Business Council for Sustainable Development (IBCSD), he said.According to Ng, the involvement of SMEs in Indonesia can help ensure the country's economic growth, noting that SMEs continued to grow, despite an unpredictable global economy and tougher market challenges.Some of the SMEs surveyed by SME100 recorded income growth of up to 9.4 percent and increases in profits of up to 23.5 percent in 2018, fueled by domestic consumption."Although those companies winning the 'Fast Moving Companies 2019' awards may not represent all SMEs, they eliminate the myth that business is difficult for SMEs in Indonesia," he said.Among the winners were chatbot provider Kata ai, Kebab franchisor Baba Rafi, wedding and vacation service Weddingku group, platform financial peer-to-peer Investree, digital wallet provider Payfazz, and lifestyle retailer Metroxgroup.Indonesia is the third ASEAN member state to organize SME100 Awards, after Malaysia and Singapore.SME100 Award Winners Indonesia :1. IMyCo (Agatha Pratama) - http://www.imycoindonesia.co.id/2. Francis (Anurerah Citra Rasa) - http://www.francisartisanbakery.com/3. Ticket To The Moon (PT Ayunan Bulanan International) - https://www.ticketothemoon.com/4. Baba Rafi (PT Kebab Baba Rafi) - http://www.babarafi.com/5. Beema Honey (Beema Honey) - https://www.beemahoney.com/6. Black Kebab (CV Black Kebab Indonesia) - https://blackkebab.com/7. Cekindo (Cekindo Business Inbternational) - https://www.cekindo.com/8. MEDCOM.ID (PT Citra Mulimedia Indonesia) - https://www.medcom.id/9. David Roy (PT David Roy International) - http://drindonesia.com/10. Damn! I Love Indonesia (PT Dnamica Anak Muda Nasional) - https://damniloveindonesia.com/11. DOKU (PT Nusa Satu Inti Artha) - https://www.doku.com/12. AQUATEC (PT Gani Arta Dwitunggal) - https://www.ganiarta.com13. GENDHIS (PT Gendhis Bag) - https://www.gendhisbag.com14. Globalresources Corporation (Global Resource Trader Corp) - http://globalresourcestradercorp.com/15. investree(PT Investree Radhika Jaya) - https://www.investree.id/16. Kata.ai (PT Yesboss Group Indonesia) - https://kata.ai/17. LalaMove (Lalamove Indonesia) - https://www.lalamove.com/18. VOYEJ (PT Lima Mahakarya Adabi) - https://www.voyejstore.com/19. MAHARANI Handicraft (CV Maharani) - http://maharanihandicraft.com/20. Metrox Group (PT Metrox Group) - https://metroxgroup.com/21. Orchi (Orchi Fried Chicken) - http://www.orchi-indonesia.com/22. PayFazz (PT Payfazz) - https://www.payfazz.com/23. PORTER (PT Porter Primalayan Utama) - https://porter.id/24. REALTA (PT Realta Chakradarma) - https://www.realta.co.id/25. RES Advisory (PT Resendriya Esa Stratindo) - http://realestatestrategy.co.id/26. Wake Cup (PT Solomen Utama) - https://wakecupindonesia.com/27. Studio Antelope (PT Studio Antelope Indonesia) - https://studioantelope.com/28. UrbanHire (Urbanhire) - https://www.urbanhire.com/29. Weddingku (Weddingku Group) - https://www.weddingku.com/About SME100 AwardsThe SME100 Awards is an Annual Recognition programme naming the fastest moving businesses of the SME sector. The Awards identify and recognise SMEs based on a basket of quantitative and qualitative criteria with a focus on growth (turnover, profit and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability and vision).The SME100 Awards serve as a pinnacle of trust and benchmark of reliability among business owners. Be it business ventures, investors, or clients foreign and domestic alike, the SME100 Awards have become a beacon of attention on all platforms. For more information, please visit http://sme100.asia.Available in Malaysia and Singapore, SME Magazine has managed to uphold prestige for the dynamic market of SMEs through the SME100 Awards. See https://smemagazine.asia.Source: ANTARA