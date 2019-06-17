Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; "ALC") announced today long-term lease agreements for ten Airbus A321-200neo aircraft with Sichuan Airlines. Scheduled to deliver from ALC's order book with Airbus starting in 2021 through 2022, the ten A321-200neos join one A350-900, one A321-200neo, one A320-200neo, four A321-200s, one A330-300 and one A330-200 aircraft currently on lease to the airline from ALC.

"This significant lease placement exhibits ALC's strong relationship with Sichuan Airlines and signals yet another chapter in our partnership," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "We are extremely honored to once again partner with the Sichuan team as the airline continues to excel as a leading carrier with a world-class fleet."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Sichuan Airlines

Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd. is a regional airline headquartered on the grounds of Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, Sichuan in China. Sichuan Airlines serves 108 destinations in 16 countries across Asia, Europe and Australia, including long-haul overseas routes to Vancouver, Melbourne, and Los Angeles, but operates many scheduled domestic flights out of Chengdu Shuangliu Airport and Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190616005087/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Mary Liz DePalma

Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: investors@airleasecorp.com

Jason Arnold

Assistant Vice President, Finance

Email: investors@airleasecorp.com

Media:

Laura Woeste

Manager, Media and Investor Relations

Email: press@airleasecorp.com