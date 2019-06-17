Acknowledges Global Sponsors of Student Mastery in High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence Technologies and Applications

The HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC), a for community-benefit organization promoting High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) education and research, in collaboration with Gabriel Consulting Group (GCG) today announced the publication of the 'Student Cluster Competition Leadership List'. Profiling academic and research institutions contributing to developing next generation experts, the list recognizes key supporters of student teams participation in the international and regional challenges, such as the ISC-HPCAIAC Student Cluster Competition, the US Supercomputing Student Cluster Competition, the APAC HPC-AI Competition and more.

The new lists will be updated three times a year and acknowledges a team's efforts, rank the sponsoring organization's leadership in the state-of-the-art HPC and AI technologies that are the key enablement to innovation, product development and scientific research.

The listing order for each of four lists, the cumulative, worldwide list and by geographic regions (Americas, APAC and EMEA), is determined by each team's participation and achievements in annual and regional challenges. Compiled from results beginning in 2007, scoring follows the same system as competitions, with points awarded according to the following guide: 2 points for Overall Winner (First Place); 1 point for Highest LINPACK and Second Place; 0.5 points for Fan Favorite and Third Place; and 0.5 points for participation.

"The Student Cluster Competition Leadership List is a unique representation of global leaders that are deeply invested in graduating a work-ready workforce," said Gilad Shainer, chairman of the HPC-AI Advisory Council. "The list pays tribute to all of the organizations and mentors who have been helping hundreds of undergraduate proteges, every year for years, gain hands-on expertise, real-world knowledge and real-time experience that they'll apply throughout their professional careers."

"The leadership lists and cluster competitions tackle two major, global concerns in parallel," said Dan Olds, principal of Gabriel Consulting Group. "The new lists are a great resource to encourage undergraduates in their pursuit of STEM degrees by exposing the schools and programs that support their educational interests and go above and beyond to support their future success. The competitions, in turn, are extremely cost-effective resources for talent recruitment and filling the growing demand for skilled STEM graduates."

Complimenting the list's release, is the 8th annual ISC-HPCAIAC Student Cluster Competition taking place in Frankfurt this week during the 34th annual ISC High Performance Conference and Exhibition. Fourteen student teams have gathered in Germany to compete in the three-day challenge, June 17-19. Competitors from all over the world will demonstrate systems of their own design and must adhere to strict power constraints. While the team to achieve the highest performance across the competition's series of standard HPC and AI benchmarks and applications will be awarded overall winner the new leadership lists lauds all competitions, teams and global enablers.

The Student Cluster Competition Leadership Lists along with more information about the 2019 SCC, the Council and its mission is available at www.hpcadvisorycouncil.com.

For general questions email info@hpcadvisorycouncil.com

About HPC-AI Advisory Council

The HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) is a for community benefit organization with over 400 members committed to promoting HPC and AI through education and outreach. More: www.hpcadvisorycouncil.com

