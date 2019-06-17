Nasdaq Riga decided on June 17, 2019 to suspend trading with AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" (VSS1R, ISIN code: LV0000100485) shares during June 17, 2019 Trading session, taking into account the request made by the company. AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" will disclose price sensitive information on June 17, 2019, that might affect the Company's share price. The decision to resume trading will be announced separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.