Boydenhas announced the placement of Andrea C. Martin as CEO of PRS for Music. Martin will assume her position today.

Francesca d'Arcangeli, a Managing Partner of Boyden United Kingdom, assisted PRS for Music's board in the search.

Martin's career has been varied and international, spanning a diverse range of data-focused and big subscription-based organisations. She has been President and CEO of three international business units with Reader's Digest Association, a multi-brand media and entertainment company, as well as Managing Director of data services for the Royal Mail in the UK and President of ADT Canada.

Martin has experience working for listed and private organisations, including state-owned and not-for-profit businesses. A recognised leader and transformation specialist, her focus has been on delivering exceptional customer service and growth, utilising technology and big data. She has a proven track record in building strong teams and investing in employee development and multi-stakeholder communications to lead high-performing businesses.

Martin will lead an organisation of 500 people across two London sites and three joint ventures, representing 140,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers. PRS for Music has been at the heart of a changing global music industry, leading the way in licensing new services and collecting greater royalty revenues for its members year-on-year. The business has transformed how rights are managed and data is processed, allowing UK music creators to earn more from their music, wherever and whenever it is used.

"I am honoured and excited to lead PRS for Music and have the opportunity to shape the future of a renowned UK and global music business, that is inherent to its songwriters, composers and publishers," said Martin. "I look forward to working with the team and the Board to ensure our members and customers are well served."

"Andrea is an exceptional business leader and I know she will continue and accelerate PRS' development into the world's leading rights management organisation," added Nigel Elderton, PRS' Chairman. "Our industry is changing and increasingly competitive; we have to offer the best service and experience to every member, every customer and our employees too. I look forward to working with Andrea to deliver our vision and would like to welcome her on behalf of all of our members."

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

About PRS for Music

PRS for Music represents the rights of songwriters, composers and music publishers in the UK and around the world. As a membership organisation it works to ensure that creators are paid whenever their musical compositions and songs are streamed, downloaded, broadcast, performed and played in public. With over 100 representation agreements in place globally, PRS for Music's network represents over two million music creators worldwide. In 2018, 11.2 trillion performances of music were reported to PRS for Music with £746m collected on behalf of its members, making it one of the world's leading music collective management organisations. PRS for Music's public performance licensing is now carried out on PRS for Music's behalf by PPL PRS Ltd, the new joint venture between PPL and PRS for Music.

