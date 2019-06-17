SolGold PLC Announces Appointment of Directors

Appointment of Directors Strengthens SolGold for Development and Regional Exploration Program

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / The Board of SolGold Plc (LSE & TSX: SOLG) is pleased to advise that, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, the Company has resolved to appoint the following people to the Board of the Directors:

- Mr Jason Ward as an Executive Director - Project Management; - Miss Anna Legge as an Executive Director - Communications; and - Mr Liam Twigger as a Non-Executive Director, and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Details of the appointees are outlined below.

Commenting on the new appointments to the Board, SolGold Chairman Brian Moller said: "I am delighted to welcome Anna, Jason and Liam to the Board. Between them, they have broad technical strategic and financial expertise and will bring new skills to the Board, whilst also strengthening its independence, alignment with, and visibility to, management and diversity.

SolGold is a progressive Ecuador-focused copper and gold explorer and emerging copper gold mining major. These appointments reflect the Company's ambition, priorities and vision as its flagship initial project Alpala emerges as one of the world's preeminent copper gold projects, and Ecuador develops into a leading sustainable mining nation. The appointments reflect SolGold's commitment to liaison with all levels of Ecuadorean stakeholders as it embarks on the definition of a portfolio of projects, and not just Alpala."

Mr Jason Ward, Executive Director

Head of Exploration at SolGold, Mr Jason Ward has been instrumental in the Company's success to date. Having been involved in the Company since its inception in 2006, Jason has played a critical role in developing SolGold's outstanding presence in Ecuador. Alongside developing the Cascabel project, in which capacity he is President of the Ecuadorean holding company Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ("ENSA"), and managing SolGold's four 100% owned subsidiaries, which have produced an unrivalled exploration portfolio across the rest of Ecuador, Jason has created a fully comprehensive corporate infrastructure for SolGold in Ecuador, run via the Company's office in Quito. In addition to Jason's technical role he oversees all local labour force development, community relations, landholder relations and government relations.

Jason is an exploration geologist with 25 years' experience. He has an extensive track record of successfully managing exploration teams working with a wide variety of cultures in challenging social, physical and geological terrains and remote locations around the world.

Jason holds a Bachelor of Applied Science, Geology and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Jason is also fluent in Spanish.

Miss Anna Legge, Executive Director

Anna Legge has worked with SolGold since 2013, initially as a consultant before moving in house with SolGold and establishing the Company's London office in early 2017. As Head of Communications, Anna manages media relations, investor and capital market relations, in-country public relations and sustainability reporting. Anna is closely involved in SolGold's strategic decision-making and the development of SolGold's communications strategy in Ecuador and with Government.

Anna has over 10 years' experience working in financial and corporate communications and has advised AIM, FTSE100, ASX, JSE and TSX- listed mining companies operating in multiple jurisdictions around the world. Her experience spans crisis communications, M&A transactions, internal communications, and corporate reputation management.

Anna holds a Bachelor of Politics and Economics Degree from Loughborough University in the UK.

Mr Liam Twigger, Non-Executive Director

Liam Twigger is the Managing Director and Principal of PCF Capital Group, a licensed and independent investment banking and corporate advisory business based in Perth, Western Australia. Under Liam's stewardship, PCF Capital Group has grown to become one of Australia's leading resource sector corporate advisory firms. The firm has completed over 130 transactions for in excess of AUD3.5 billion in value, and is Australia's leading advisor on mine sales.

Liam is the Principal of mine brokerage business MinesOnline.com and gold royalty and streaming business FutureGold, which plans to raise USD250m over the next six months and issue Digital Securities via blockchain on a regulated Digital Exchange. He is also a Non-Executive Director of the Western Australian Government owned Gold Corporation (trading as the Perth Mint), a gold refining and marketing business that refines 300 tonnes of gold per annum and has an annual turnover of AUD18 billion.

Liam holds a Graduate Diploma in Business, a Bachelor of Economics and is a Certified Practicing Accountant.

The Company and its external consultants prepared an initial mineral resource estimate at the Cascabel Project in December 2017. Results are summarised in Table B attached.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed from 53,616m of drilling, approximately 84% of 63,500m metres drilled as of mid-December 2017, the cut-off date for the maiden resource calculation. There remains strong potential for further growth from more recent drilling results, and continue rapid growth of the deposit.

Any development or mining potential for the project remains speculative.

Drill hole intercepts have been updated to reflect current commodity prices, using a data aggregation method, defined by copper equivalent cut-off grades and reported with up to 10m internal dilution, excluding bridging to a single sample. Copper equivalent grades are calculated using a gold conversion factor of 0.63, determined using an updated copper price of USD3.00/pound and an updated gold price of USD1300/ounce. True widths of down hole intersections are estimated to be approximately 25-70%.

On the basis of the drilling results to date and the results of the Alpala Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, the reference to the Cascabel Project as "World Class" (or "Tier 1") is considered to be appropriate. Examples of global copper and gold discoveries since 2006 that are generally considered to be "World Class" are summarised in Table A.

References cited in the text:

1. Singer, D.A. and Menzie, W.D., 2010. Quantitative Mineral Resource Assessments: An Integrated Approach. Oxford University Press Inc. 2. Schodde, R., 2006. What do we mean by a world class deposit? And why are they special. Presentation. AMEC Conference, Perth. 3. Schodde, R and Hronsky, J.M.A, 2006. The Role of World-Class Mines in Wealth Creation.Special Publications of the Society of Economic Geologists Volume 12. 4. Singer, D.A., 1995, World-class base and precious metal deposits-a quantitative analysis: Economic Geology, v. 90, no.1, p. 88-104. 5. Laznicka, P., 2010. Giant Metallic Deposits: Future Sources of Industrial Metal, Second Edition. Springer-Verlag Heidelberg.

Deposit Name Discovery Year Major Metals Country Current Status Mining Style Inventory LA COLOSA 2006 Au, Cu Colombia Feasibility - New Project Open Pit 1 469Mt @ 0.95g/t Au; 14.3Moz Au LOS SULFATOS 2007 Cu, Mo Chile Advanced Exploration Underground 2 1.2Bt @1.46% Cu & 0.02% Mo; 17.5Mt Cu BRUCEJACK 2008 Au Canada Development/Construction Open Pit 3 15.6Mt @ 16.1 g/t Au; 8.1Moz Au KAMOA-KAKULA 2008 Cu, Co, Zn Congo (DRC) Feasibility - New Project Open Pit & Underground 4 1.3Bt @ 2.72% Cu; 36.5 Mt Cu GOLPU 2009 Cu, Au PNG Feasibility - New Project Underground 5 820Mt @ 1.0% Cu, 0.70g/t Au; 8.2Mt Cu, 18.5Moz Au COTE 2010 Au, Cu Canada Feasibility Study Open Pit 6 289Mt @ 0.90 g/t Au; 8.4Moz Au HAIYU 2011 Au China Development/Construction Underground 7 15Moz Au RED HILL-GOLD RUSH 2011 Au United States Feasibility Study Open Pit & Underground 8 47.6Mt @ 4.56 g/t Au; 7.0Moz Au XILING 2016 Au China Advanced Exploration Underground 9 383Mt @ 4.52g/t Au; 55.7Moz Au Source: after MinEx Consulting, May 2017 1 Source: http://www.mining-technology.com/projects/la-colosa 2 Source: http://www.angloamerican.com/media/press-releases/2009 3 Source: http://www.pretivm.com/projects/brucejack/overview/ 4 Source: https://www.ivanhoemines.com/projects/kamoa-kakula-project/ 5 Source: http://www.newcrest.com.au/media/resource_reserves/2016/December_2016_Resources_and_Reserves_Statement.pdf 6 Source: http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/gold-iamgold-files-cote-project-pea/ 7 Source: http://www.zhaojin.com.cn/upload/2015-05-31/580601981.pdf 8 Source: https://mrdata.usgs.gov/sedau/show-sedau.php?rec_id=103 9 Source: http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/business/2017-03/29/content_28719822.htm

Table A: Tier 1 global copper and gold discoveries since 2006. This table does not purport to be exhaustive exclusive or definitive.

Grade Category Resource Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade Contained Metal Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) Cu (Mt) Au (Moz) CuEq (Mt) Total >0.2% CuEq Indicated 2,050 0.41 0.29 0.60 8.4 19.4 12.2 Inferred 900 0.27 0.13 0.35 2.5 3.8 3.2

Table B: Alpala Mineral Resource Estimate updated effective 16 November 2018.

Notes:

• Mr. Martin Pittuck, MSc, CEng, MIMMM, is responsible for this Mineral Resource estimate and is an "independent qualified person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. • The Mineral Resource is reported using a cut-off grade of 0.3% copper equivalent calculated using [copper grade (%)] + [gold grade (g/t) x 0.6] based on a copper price of US$2.8/lb and gold price of US$1,160/oz. • The Mineral Resource is considered to have reasonable potential for eventual economic extraction by underground mass mining such as block caving. • Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. • The statement uses the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014). • The MRE is reported on 100 percent basis. • Values given in the table have been rounded, apparent calculation errors resulting from this are not considered to be material. • The effective date for the Mineral Resource statement is 16 November 2018.

