Partnership Reimagines Role Of Brands To Improve Well-Being, Aligning Thrive's Behavior Change Microsteps With Top P&G Brands Including Oral-B, Venus, Secret, Pantene, Crest and Pampers

Thrive Global, the behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, and The Procter Gamble Company today announced a groundbreaking new partnership that blends cognitive and behavioral science with the daily habits associated with P&G's products to improve consumer health and well-being through "Microstep habit-stacking."

The partnership, unveiled today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, aligns Thrive Global's behavior change Microsteps small, science-based daily habits to reduce stress, improve health and increase performance across P&G's portfolio of brands and products to reimagine the role of consumer products and marketing to improve well-being.

Thrive Global's Behavior Change Brand Studio collaborated with six P&G brands Crest, Oral-B, Pampers, Venus, Secret and Pantene to launch the partnership. Each brand campaign encourages consumers to use daily routines associated with P&G's products to habit-stack Thrive Microsteps, a neuroscientifically backed way to add a new habit to an individual's life by attaching it to an existing habit moment. Microstep habit-stacking examples include developing a daily gratitude practice while brushing your teeth (Crest), identifying your top priority for the day while applying deodorant (Secret) and singing your baby a song while you change his or her diaper (Pampers) all science-backed ways to reduce stress, improve well-being and increase performance.

Thrive Global partnered with Oral-B to introduce Oral-B Sense, a Wi-Fi-enabled smart toothbrushing system that provides consumers real-time feedback on their brushing habits. Thrive Global behavior change content and Microsteps will be embedded in Oral-B Sense's feedback loop, giving consumers reminders to add habits like a gratitude practice to their morning and evening toothbrush routine. Oral-B Sense will launch in the fall of 2019.

"I'm thrilled to unveil our partnership with P&G the world's most iconic and largest advertiser to leverage the daily habit moments associated with P&G products to improve consumers' lives," said Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global. "At Thrive, our mission is to end the stress and burnout epidemic and help people unlock their full potential. The only way to truly make this happen is by helping people build healthier habits. Great brands are habits for their consumers and P&G's brands are daily habits for up to five billion consumers around the world. At a time of unprecedented stress and burnout and a mental health epidemic, we all need to be looking for innovative ways to help people begin practicing healthier habits. Neuroscience tells us that habit-stacking is the fastest way to build a new habit so that it becomes sustainable. And the daily habits consumers already have brushing their teeth, washing their hair, changing diapers give us the opportunity to introduce new habits that don't require any additional time and make an immediate impact on stress and overall well-being to improve health and happiness and create a world where everyone, everywhere can truly thrive."

"Our brands already offer superior product performance, and together with Thrive we can elevate the consumer experience even more by embedding daily habits that improve consumers' lives," said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer of P&G. "This is another way we're reinventing the positive impact that brands can have."

"Microstep habit-stacking offers brands a new way to add value to consumers' lives, and there's no better partner for this than P&G," said Danny Shea, Chief Brand Officer of Thrive Global. "At Thrive, our mission is to bring behavior change to hundreds of millions of people around the world. Through its brands and products, P&G owns everyday habit moments for billions of global consumers. These habits brushing your teeth, washing your hair, washing the dishes are so ingrained in us that they have become almost mindless. By attaching Thrive's Microsteps to these habits, we can transform these daily moments from mundane to meaningful, helping people build new routines to form sustainable habits and improve their physical and emotional well-being."

"At Oral-B, we're committed to helping consumers develop better oral health through interactivity, and partnering with Thrive allows us to extend the health benefits of our product into overall well-being" said Patrick Schwing, Oral-B Global Brand Director. "Dentists recommend brushing for two minutes, twice a day. And while 70 percent of consumers believe they brush properly, only 20 percent actually do. Oral-B Sense is a new brushing system with our first-ever Wi-Fi-enabled base and built-in quad timer that provides real-time feedback on your brushing with a fitness tracker-like functionality. With this technology and data, Oral-B Sense empowers consumers with personalized information to build healthy habits and improve their oral health over time. And by partnering with Thrive Global, we can help them habit-stack new healthy habits during the time they're already brushing. It's a win-win helping people brush smarter and add other healthy habits to their morning and evening routines."

About Thrive Global Founded and led by Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global is a behavior change technology company helping individuals, companies and communities improve their well-being and performance. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York and launched in the fall of 2016. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

