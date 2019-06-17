Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that Kratos' XQ-58A Valkyrie completed another successful test/demonstration flight on June 11, 2019, at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. The XQ-58A demonstrator is a low-cost unmanned air vehicle (UAV) developed by Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on the Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) Program. During the latest flight, the vehicle successfully completed its test objectives during a 71-minute flight. The Valkyrie is a multi-mission, runway-independent UAS capable of long-range flights at high-subsonic speeds and a variety of applications.



The joint effort falls within the Air Force Research Laboratory's Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) portfolio, which has the objective to break the escalating cost trajectory of tactically relevant aircraft.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, stated, "With this most recent milestone, the readiness of the XQ-58A is accelerating and increasing the near-term application opportunities for the system. I am extremely proud of our development, production, and test teams who continue to deliver successful results, in record time, on our comprehensive system level efforts-rare within the aerospace and defense industry. In addition, I appreciate the cooperative and team-based relationship Kratos has shared with AFRL in the development and demonstration of the Valkyrie."

XQ-58A Valkyrie pictured during second test flight on June 11, 2019 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4256bda3-bf0f-4dbc-b192-9ecaccb82e3c.

Photo by 2nd Lt Randolph Abaya, 586 Flight Test Squadron.



Reference Public Release Case Number: 88ABW-2019-2998



