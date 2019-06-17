Fantastic Services to take part in one of the biggest franchise events of the year held at the EventCity Manchester on 21 22 June 2019

The event will host various quality accredited franchise brands that operate a genuine, business format franchise and will offer attendees over 30 free workshops and seminars providing education on every stage of the franchise lifecycle, from selection and financing to business expansion. More than 40 exhibiting brands will be attending the expo offering the guests the opportunity to learn about the franchising business model and the profitable opportunities from low-cost to high-investment, vehicle-based to management franchises.

So regardless of whether you're a franchise first-timer or an experienced business owner looking to become part of an internationally-recognised brand, the Northern Franchise Exhibition in Manchester is dedicated to answering all your franchise-related questions and providing you with a myriad of incredible opportunities.

Fantastic Services is an international property maintenance provider based in the UK. The company was founded in 2009 and since then has developed more than 25 high-end services suitable for both domestic and commercial properties. With a focus on innovation and technology, Fantastic Services has shown to be a fast-growing franchisor as well there are over 400 franchise units across the UK, the USA, and Australia.

Visitors to the event can find out more about Fantastic Services at their designated booth (stand E50), where representatives will talk about:

their "proven, profitable, pain-free" Franchise and Master Franchise opportunities

their winning marketing model which provides customers for franchisees

the wide range of services that the company offers

the technological advancements developed for the property services sector

support provided for newly recruited franchisees

how Fantastic Services guarantees the success of service providers and Master Franchise owners

the company's 10 years in business and its path to success

9 franchise packages that include a selection of different services, everyone interested in starting a Fantastic franchise can choose from.

The Master Franchise opportunity from Fantastic Services allows business owners to take advantage of a winning business model and build their own successful business in the property services sector.

During the event, potential franchise partners will have the chance to win an Amazon Echo device and 20% off the franchise fee.

The property services business sector in the UK is a £163 billion industry and it is hungry like never before for reliable service providers. Statistics show that the annual growth for the last 5 years is 3.56%. At the moment, around 1.2 million people are employed in that sector.

Free tickets for the Northern Franchise Exhibition, Manchester are available at: https://registration.n200.com/survey/189iz1yrcon9f

You can find out more about Fantastic Services here: https://joinfantastic.com/master-franchise/

About Fantastic Services (https://www.fantasticservices.com/

Fantastic Services is one of the leading service providers in London, the North West and the South East. With 25+ services in their portfolio, they are easily the "one-stop shop" for all home, garden, and office needs. Currently, about 300 franchise partners and nearly 2,000 technicians operate under the brand name in the UK alone. Over 300 branded vehicles cross the streets of London.

