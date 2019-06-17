Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema attracts unsecured loan from VTB Bank (PJSC) 17-Jun-2019 / 10:44 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema attracts unsecured loan from VTB Bank (PJSC) Moscow, Russia - 17 June 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", "the Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces confirmation of a credit limit of RUB 17 billion under a three-year unsecured line of credit with VTB Bank (PJSC) ("VTB") and that the Company has drawn down RUB 6 billion under this facility. The funds will be used to refinance the Company's existing debt portfolio. Vladimir Travkov, Sistema Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said: "Confirmation of the credit limit under the unsecured facility with VTB reflects our focus on further diversifying our debt portfolio and increasing its duration." *** Sistema is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 10374 EQS News ID: 825471 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8dbdb321a88e3508530119f5e3de64d2&application_id=825471&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

