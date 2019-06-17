Pushing champions Bayern Munich to the wire can only have enhanced Borussia Dortmund's (BVB) fabled 'Echte Liebe' brand. Three prominent player signings immediately post-season mark its resolve to improve even on a campaign that clearly exceeded expectations with a new head coach and a developing squad. That player spend (estimated at c €75m) is almost covered by the proceeds from January's bumper transfer of Pulisic, while a new independent squad valuation, highlighting Jadon Sancho (19) as the most valuable Bundesliga player (€100m), confirms BVB's substantial hidden reserves (broadly, c €300m, according to www.transfermarkt.de). We are broadly maintaining forecasts for this year and next with renewed confidence.

