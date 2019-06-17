sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,37 Euro		+0,105
+1,27 %
WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,386
8,404
11:14
8,395
8,415
11:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA8,37+1,27 %