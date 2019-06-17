In recent years the number of California Proposition 65 enforcement notices has been rising. At the same time, electrical and electronic (EE) components are increasingly being integrated into other consumer products. To help EE manufacturers ensure Prop 65 compliance, SGS has developed California Prop 65 Evaluation Screening Analysis.

California Proposition 65 (Prop 65), or the 'Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986', is a unique right-to-know law requiring the state to maintain a list of chemicals (Prop 65 List) known to cause cancer, birth defects and/or reproductive harm. Currently it contains approximately 900 substances.

The law demands that suppliers must include 'a clear and reasonable' warning, a Prop 65 Warning, on any product that may expose the consumer to a listed substance at an amount above the 'safe harbor' level. Failure to comply, can result in fines up to USD 2,500 per violation per day, and enforcement can be instigated by anyone, including bounty hunters.

The important thing for stakeholders to remember is that the law aims to reduce exposure to harmful substances.

To avoid enforcement notices, manufacturers can attempt to remove all listed substances (may be impossible), conduct 'safe harbor' assessments, add a Prop 65 Warning (may make selling the product in other territories difficult), or follow other settlement agreements (not without risk as limits cited by settlements only apply to the companies who are signatories to the settlement and does not necessarily stop bounty hunters).

Evaluation Screening Analysis

California Prop 65 Evaluation Screening Analysis helps EE manufacturers ensure they comply with Prop 65. Unlike traditional methods, this evaluation covers all Prop 65 listed chemicals and is tailor-made to the specific product. It provides greater confidence that the product is compliant and provides clear indications of where harmful chemicals are found in the product, thereby helping product improvement.

Evaluation Screening Analysis is a two-step approach:

Step One Product review to define materials/parts of concern Screening test for high risk chemicals based on SGS database

Step Two (On-request) - if a positive result is identified, a board-certified toxicologist will evaluate it based on exposure and 'safe harbor' levels

As more EE products and components become ubiquitous in our daily lives, businesses operating in California must find ways to mitigate the risk of Prop 65 legal censure. Traditional strategies have often left companies exposed, but Evaluation Screening Analysis service brings peace-of-mind and assurance that potential exposure to harmful substances is below the required 'safe harbor' levels.

