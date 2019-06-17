Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 17
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|664.45p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|681.88p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|654.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|671.94p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|539.66p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|544.52p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|353.35p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|357.74p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|348.00p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|352.38p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|312.48p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|321.20p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1843.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1857.24p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1799.17p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1813.34p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|304.75p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|310.05p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|202.73p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|203.84p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|172.99p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|173.07p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|104.25p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|104.92p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 14-June-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|141.05p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|141.48p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
