Nordic Nanovector ASA: Share Capital Increase Registered

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANO) on 31 May 2019 where the Company announced that the board of directors of the Company had resolved to increase the Company's share capital in connection with the exercise of RSUs.

In addition, two participants in the Company's previous share option program, not being primary insiders, have exercised a total number of 407,253 options through exercise of a corresponding number of free-standing warrants. 392,255 of the options are exercised at a strike price of NOK 25.00 per share, and 14,998 of the options are exercised at a strike price of NOK 14.24. Each free-standing warrant gives the right to receive one share in the Company.

The share capital increase related to the exercise of the RSUs and the options has been duly registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following such registration the Company's share capital is NOK 11,022,739.20 divided into 55,113,696 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37 -targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

