The global bacterial disease diagnostics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global bacterial disease diagnostics market size is the integration of digital health in rapid diagnostics for bacterial disease. The healthcare information technology (IT) segment has been very promising in the area of microbiology, as it has helped to understand various resistant bacterial strains. Digital health is increasingly being used in bacterial disease diagnostics to enhance accuracy levels, convenience, and affordability of various types of rapid diagnostics tests. The development of new diagnostics incorporated with digital technologies is helping healthcare professionals identify bacterial strains and provide better target appropriate treatment. Vendors are focusing on developing mobile applications that support portable rapid diagnostic systems to enable improved accuracy of tests. All these developments are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the high sensitivity and accuracy of chemiluminescence immunoassays will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global bacterial disease diagnostics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global bacterial disease diagnostics market: High sensitivity and accuracy of chemiluminescence immunoassays

Enzyme immunoassay (EIA) that involves ELISA has been widely used across clinical laboratories, diagnostic centers, and hospitals for the diagnosis of various diseases. However, with diseases getting more complex, the need to detect smaller bacterial molecules has resulted in the emergence of the rapid automated analyzer, chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA). Chemiluminescence is proven to be a highly advantageous and cost-saving method for hospitals. Some of the advantages of CLIA over ELISA include increased sensitivity, reduced reagent consumption, improved precision, applicability to low abundance targets, reduced assay times, and increased throughput. Hence, the use of CLIA is rising, which is expected to positively impact the global bacterial disease diagnostics market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the high sensitivity and accuracy of chemiluminescence immunoassays, other factors such as the growing demand for portable analytical instruments, and increasing initiatives towards rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases will have a significant impact on the growth of the bacterial disease diagnostics market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global bacterial disease diagnostics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bacterial disease diagnostics market by product (instruments, and consumables), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the bacterial disease diagnostics market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The growth of the bacterial disease diagnostics market in North America can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of bacterial diseases such as TB, meningitis, pneumonia, and the development of new antibacterial drugs. Also, increased funding for the development of new therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases has contributed to the market dominance of this region.

