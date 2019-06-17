Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM, Euronext: BAMA) today announced that at the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2019 in Toronto, over 85% of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") voted in favour of a new management share option plan. In addition, at the meeting all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % M. Elyse Allan 731,503,129 99.60 2,926,448 0.40 Angela F. Braly 730,750,957 99.50 3,678,620 0.50 Maureen Kempston Darkes 725,867,696 98.83 8,561,881 1.17 Murilo Ferreira 731,503,415 99.60 2,926,162 0.40 Frank J. McKenna 693,068,245 94.37 41,361,332 5.63 Rafael Miranda 718,724,508 97.86 15,705,069 2.14 Seek Ngee Huat 731,230,834 99.56 3,198,743 0.44 Diana L. Taylor 712,115,709 96.96 22,313,868 3.04

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the eight directors nominated for election by this shareholder class, namely Jeffrey M. Blidner, Jack L. Cockwell, Marcel R. Coutu, J. Bruce Flatt, Robert J. Harding, Brian D. Lawson, Lord O'Donnell and Timothy R. Price.

