Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17.06.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM, Euronext: BAMA) today announced that at the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2019 in Toronto, over 85% of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") voted in favour of a new management share option plan. In addition, at the meeting all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director NomineeVotes For % Votes Withheld %
M. Elyse Allan731,503,129 99.60 2,926,448 0.40
Angela F. Braly730,750,957 99.50 3,678,620 0.50
Maureen Kempston Darkes725,867,696 98.83 8,561,881 1.17
Murilo Ferreira731,503,415 99.60 2,926,162 0.40
Frank J. McKenna693,068,245 94.37 41,361,332 5.63
Rafael Miranda718,724,508 97.86 15,705,069 2.14
Seek Ngee Huat731,230,834 99.56 3,198,743 0.44
Diana L. Taylor712,115,709 96.96 22,313,868 3.04

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the eight directors nominated for election by this shareholder class, namely Jeffrey M. Blidner, Jack L. Cockwell, Marcel R. Coutu, J. Bruce Flatt, Robert J. Harding, Brian D. Lawson, Lord O'Donnell and Timothy R. Price.

Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$365 billion in assets under management. The company has a 120-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com) or contact:

Communications & Media
Claire Holland
Vice President, Branding &
Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: Claire.holland@brookfield.com (mailto:Claire.holland@brookfield.com)		 Investor Relations:
Linda Northwood
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: Linda.northwood@brookfield.com (mailto:Linda.northwood@brookfield.com)


