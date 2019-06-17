The global dressings market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global dressings market size is the increased demand for vegan diets. The consumption of vegan foods is growing significantly owing to the health benefits they provide, which include low blood sugar levels, improved kidney functioning, and low risk of heart diseases. It also reduces the chances of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. A vegan diet is highly nutritious and comprises of vegan dressings which contain a low amount of saturated fat, and cholesterol and are rich in various vitamins. Therefore, the growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with the inclusion of vegan dressings in their diet will trigger market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of natural, organic, and gluten-free dressings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global dressings market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global dressings market: Rising popularity of natural, organic, and gluten-free dressings

With increasing health consciousness among consumers, the demand for natural, organic, and gluten-free dressings is growing significantly across the world. Organic foods contain antioxidants that prevent the risk of heart disease and also helps in coping with vision problems. Similarly, the consumption of gluten-free products is beneficial for the body as it helps in keeping cholesterol under control, promotes digestive health, and increases energy levels. As a result, an increasing number of vendors are using nutrient-rich, natural, and organic ingredients to launch organic and gluten-free dressings. Therefore, the health benefits of natural, organic, and gluten-free dressings will increase their demand, thereby fueling the dressings market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising popularity of natural, organic, and gluten-free dressings, other factors such as the increase in mergers and acquisitions, and the rising trend of private label products will have a significant impact on the dressings market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global dressings market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dressings market by product (mayonnaise, sauces, herbs and spices, and vegetable oils), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the dressings market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the dressings market in North America can be attributed to the shifting consumer preference towards a healthy lifestyle, which has increased the consumption of products that are nutritious, healthy and offer a variety of flavors.

