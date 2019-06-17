Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Global Gaming 555 AB, LEI: 549300DN6MCZZEP53F60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: GLOBAL SE0002685958 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Global Gaming AB on June 17, 2019 at 13:12 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 13:50 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 14:00 CET, June 17, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB