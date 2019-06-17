Medical Marijuana Stock ResurgenceOne segment of the marijuana market that has been lost in the shuffle is medical pot. Medical marijuana stocks, once the only way investors could interact with marijuana trade, are now quickly morphing into recreational and medical marijuana stocks as laws begin to relax.A major reason for this shift in focus has to do with perceived higher potential in the recreational pot market. After all, many believe that many prescriptions made pre-legalization in Canada were thinly veiled ways to provide access to casual consumers. That is likely accurate, but doesn't tell the whole story.You see, while medical marijuana has taken a backseat to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...