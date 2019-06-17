SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Brand Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Automotive, retail, and FMCG industries are extensively leveraging social media channels to execute their brand-boosting strategies. This is generating massive amounts of data which are then analyzed to determine their brand's performance and give directions towards developing suitable marketing strategies. This business trend is propelling the demand for suppliers in the brand management services market. Penetration of mobile phones and the Internet is encouraging buyers to invest more on digital media channels, which will also have a positive impact on the brand management services market size. Get access to the free sample copy of this brand management services market intelligence report here!

Buyers from various end-user industries in the US are increasing their social media marketing budget. This is expanding the scope of growth for the suppliers of brand management services as they develop highly effective brand campaigns that are executed over different social media channels. This will impact the brand management services market size in the US to a significant extent. In Europe, buyers are banking on the findings from market research activities to predict the success and profitability of their brands. This is expected to supplement the demand growth and continue widening the brand management services market size in the region.

This brand management services market intelligence report answers some of the critical questions related to procurement challenges and the best category pricing strategies befitting the dynamics of this market. Predictive analysis of the key cost drivers, supply market forecasts, and critical category management insights will help buyers reduce spend.

"It is imperative for buyers to decide brand budgets before finalizing a contract with suppliers. They must ensure the willingness of suppliers to work within the allocated budget to avoid any contract cost overruns," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This brand management services market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Efforts from buyers to increase their brand value are expected to drive the category growth

Adoption of AI and data analytics tools can reduce category TCO

Access the complete market intelligence report on brand management services here to explore its comprehensive scope of coverage.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Brand management services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

