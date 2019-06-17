Khiron Life Sciences Corp. Joins the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Expansion in Latin America

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: KHRNF) ("the Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America. President of the Company, Chris Naprawa, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly to discuss the Company's recent closing of a $28 million financing round, and its rapid expansion across new markets.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's closing of the aforementioned financing deal. Naprawa stated that the deal represented a significant step for the company. "What it's important is to demonstrate that we have adequate capital to execute on our business plan over time," explained Naprawa.

Jolly then asked how the Company is positioned in the cannabis industry, which continues to expand across the globe. "Our goal was to dominate the cannabis business in Latin America" stated Naprawa. "It's going to take a lot of work and effort to maintain that lead, but we're comfortable that we're certainly the brand leader in the region that we've decided to operate in," he added.

Jolly followed by asking how the Company communicates about its projects and the opportunities in Latin America with investors. Naprawa explained that many of the Company's projects focus on Columbia, which offers strong infrastructure and plenty of stability as an export country. Through its dominant position in Colombia and across Latin America, the Company provides investors with exposure to the rapidly legalizing cannabis markets and lucrative emerging opportunities within the region.

On the Company's leadership and what it means for their future, Naprawa shared that the management team behind the Company represents a rare and talented group of individuals, including the former CEO of Coca Cola Latin America, Vicente Fox.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's plan for creating long-term value. Naprawa emphasized that the Company continues to stay focused on building up their patients and branded products in Latin America, as well as remaining competitive in terms of shelf space.

To close the interview, Naprawa encouraged listeners to consider the Company's plan to expand and dominate the Latin American market as an integrated cannabis company.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSXV, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient-oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression, and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

