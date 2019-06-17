Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Signs Agency Marketing Agreement with OrganicGrow Solutions to Potentially Accelerate Revenue Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce it has entered into an Agency Marketing Agreement ("AMA") with OrganicGrow Solutions Inc. ("OGS") to potentially accelerate the commercialization of GROW's patent pending CO2 Delivery Solutions in North America. The primary focus will be on the legal U.S. and Canadian cannabis and hemp CBD markets.

The Agreement with OGS will allow GROW to leverage the OGS marketing and sales team to initiate and execute CO2 Delivery Solutions trials. GROW will lead all engineering and design support to OGS clients. Gross profits from commercial agreements will be shared between GROW and OGS. The Agreement is dated June 12, 2019 and its term is perpetual. Either party can withdraw from the Agreement with 180 days' notice.

GROW's CEO, John Archibald, commented, "OGS is quickly becoming a reputable and trusted supplier of cultivation technologies to the cannabis and hemp markets. The Agreement enables GROW to accelerate its CO2 Delivery Solutions deployment in indoor, greenhouse and outdoor cannabis and hemp production facilities in Canada and the U.S."

OGS's Founder and CEO, Russell Cole, commented, "We support innovative, sustainable and effective cultivation technologies like GROW's. Our company is proud to be partnering with GROW and is excited to bring their CO2 Delivery Solutions to our customers."

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate all indoor and outdoor value plant growth naturally, safely, and economically using its patent pending CO2 Delivery Solutions. GROW's global target retail plant markets are food at $8 trillion per year (Plunkett Mar 2017), non-food at an estimated $1.2 trillion per year with retail tobacco at $760 billion (BA Tobacco 2017), floriculture at $100 billion by 2022 (MarketResearch.Biz estimate). Legal cannabis at $52.5 billion per year by 2023 (Statista) and legal US hemp CBD at $22B per year by 2022 (the Brightfield Group).

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions are commercially proven, scalable and easily adopted into existing irrigation systems.

The CO2 Delivery Solutions work by transferring CO2 gas into water and misting the water across the entire plant leaf surface which is a semi permeable membrane. The dissolved concentrated CO2 then penetrates a leaf's surface area naturally like humans dissolve oxygen into their bloodstream.

Misting of water, dissolved nutrients and chemicals on plant leaves has been used for over 60 years by millions of indoor and outdoor growers. To date, outdoor growers have not had any way to enhance plant CO2gas uptake for faster growth.

Indoor CO2 gassing has enhanced plant yields for over 60 years but 60% of the CO2 gas used is typically lost from ventilation. Current greenhouse CO2 gassing levels of up to 1500 PPM are not ideal for worker health and safety. GROW's safer infused CO2 Delivery Solutions can be used by both indoor and outdoor plant growers with minimal dissolved CO2 gas loss and much greater CO2 plant contact resulting in higher plant yields than both CO2 gassing and no gassing plant yields.

About OrganicGrow Solutions Inc.

OrganicGrow Solutions is a Canadian Enterprise Solutions Company. Its mandate is to support high value plant growers who are using or transitioning into organic, regenerative, and conservational horticultural and agricultural practices to maximize consumer acceptance and profitability for growers. OGS brings the most cutting edge and innovative crop inputs, technologies and solutions using best practices to support food and medicinal plants being optimally grown.

OGS' primary focus is the global legal cannabis market. Current clients include the largest Canadian Tier 1 cannabis LPs, cultivators in California and other legal U.S. states, as well as in Portugal and Colombia. Please visit www.organicgrowsolutions.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates.These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neitherthe TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Sam Kanes, VP Communications at 416-315-7477.

SOURCE: Co2 Gro Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548950/CO2-GRO-Inc-Signs-Agency-Marketing-Agreement-with-OrganicGrow-Solutions-to-Potentially-Accelerate-Revenue-Growth