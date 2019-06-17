In total, 19 abstracts were presented on Baxter's therapy options

New HDx data supports growing evidence that removing a wider range of molecules during dialysis may benefit patient outcomes

Additional data show chronic kidney disease management helps reduce the rate of initiation to dialysis for patients in prevention programs

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global innovator in renal care, showcased 19 data presentations on therapy options at the 56th ERA-EDTA Congress, Budapest, Hungary, June 13-16. The presentations spanned the renal care continuum, from chronic kidney disease (CKD) management to peritoneal dialysis (PD) and hemodialysis (HD). This included five independent studies conducted on HDx (expanded hemodialysis) that further advance growing evidence for the therapy.

Highlighted among the HDx presentations is a new study showing improvement in quality-of-life outcomes (KDQOL 36) in physical role and functioning for maintenance HD patients [Abstract SUO011], including a significant reduction in chronic itching that is a common complication for patients. The independent, randomized controlled trial included 50 HD patients using high-flux dialyzers for more than three months who were then assigned to either stay on high-flux HD or move to HDx. Patients were evaluated at baseline and three months after randomization.

"A good measure of how any chronic patient will do on therapy is often tied to health-related quality of life measures," says Jang-Hee Cho, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor, Kyungpook National University Hospital, Daegu, Korea. "As physicians, it should be our constant quest to seek therapy options that not only maintain a patient's life, but also allow them to have a quality life with limited symptoms or burdens from their therapy."

The new data is in addition to recent findings from a large observational study, which showed improvement in symptoms, effects and burden of kidney disease KDQOL 36 measures, including a 50% reduction in patients who met Restless Leg Syndrome criteria after six months on HDx therapy1. Additional recent studies also show some patients experience reduced pre-dialysis levels of uremic toxins toxin levels closer to what is experienced by patients with functioning kidneys after three and six months on HDx therapy using the Theranova dialyzer2

HDx enabled by Theranova is a unique type of HD therapy that targets the removal of large middle molecules3, many of which are linked to the development of inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and other co-morbidities in dialysis patients4. By extending the range of molecules that can be filtered from the blood, HDx results in a clearance profile that more closely mimics the natural kidney5,6. HDx enabled by the Theranova dialyzer is available in Canada and select European, Latin American and Asian markets, and is currently an investigational device in the United States.

The Continuum of Renal Care Starts with Chronic Kidney Disease Management

A more robust area of study by global researchers at this year's ERA-EDTA included a closer look at the value of CKD management, or nephroprotection, for patients who are progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), but do not yet require dialysis. One study followed a cohort of 2,445 patients for a year, monitoring their progression while in a proactive CKD management program in Colombia [Abstract FP371]. The study specifically tracked the pattern of change in patients' creatinine levels, an indicator of kidney function. The patients in the program presented a 25% rate of initiation of dialysis therapy in a year's time, reflecting a low median rate of kidney disease progression and a small proportion of dropout from the program.

"With an estimated 4 million ESRD patients globally and millions more going undiagnosed, we know CKD management is key to reaching more underserved patients in diverse geographies and slowing the disease progression globally," says Laura Angelini, general manager, Baxter's Renal Care business. "We are committed to transforming renal care across the continuum; before dialysis is required and with leading innovations that focus on patients' quality of life and outcomes when dialysis is needed."

Additional data presentations showcasing renal care across the therapy continuum CKD management, PD and HD that highlighted Baxter innovations included:

The Real-Life Study on Expanded Hemodialysis (HDx): 9-Months Experience of a Single Hemodialysis Unit: Abstract FP539

Comparison of the removal of uremic toxins with medium cut-off and high-flux dialyzers: a randomized clinical trial: Abstract FP528

Factors Associated with Vascular Access Failure in Hemodialysis Patients in Colombia: FP665

Qualitative Study About Perception of Remote Monitoring Technology for Automated Peritoneal Dialysis in Healthcare Professionals in Colombia: Abstract SP520

Medium Cut-Off ( Theranova ) Dialyzer Reduces the Number of Infections in Hemodialysis Patients: A Prospective, Cross-Over Study: Abstract SP464

) Dialyzer Reduces the Number of Infections in Hemodialysis Patients: A Prospective, Cross-Over Study: Abstract SP464 Improvement of the First Year's Cardiothoracic Ratio in Incident Dialysis Patients Associated with Better Survival: Abstract FP702

