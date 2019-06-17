Provided that K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its preference shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and such application is approved, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier is expected to June 19, 2019 and the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm to June 20, 2019. Short name: K2A PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006852075 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 107160 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.