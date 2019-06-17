At the request of Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 18, 2019 Security name: Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB TO 2 B ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HDW TO 2 B ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012453645 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 175418 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 5,5 SEK per B share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription May 31, 2021 - June 30,2021 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: June 28, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.