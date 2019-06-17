WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it will be a 'Founding Partner' sponsor at the 2019 Travelers Championship for the fifth consecutive year. The Travelers Championship, a premier PGA Tour golf event, will be held from June 17-23, 2019 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

"WNS is excited to continue our association with the Travelers Championship. This world-class golf tournament has a great tradition of giving back to the community by donating 100 percent of the net proceeds to charity. The tournament's ideology aligns well with WNS' commitment to corporate social responsibility focused on positively impacting global communities in which we live and work," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"This is the fifth year in a row that WNS is collaborating with us as a founding partner. This event brings together sports, business and corporate social responsibility and it is encouraging to have a committed partner like WNS supporting our mission," said Nathan Grube, Tournament Director, Travelers Championship.

The 2019 tournament will feature some of the world's best professional golfers including Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Reed and 2018 Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson. Last year, the Travelers Championship generated more than $2 million for 150 charities throughout the region and has generated more than $40 million for regional charities since its inception in 1952.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2019, WNS had 39,898 professionals across 59 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005457/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (201) 942-6261

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

Global Head Marketing Communications and Corporate Business Development

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com pr@wns.com