Thousands of new titles coming to IMDb TV in the coming months

IMDb TV to launch in Europe later this year

IMDb, the #1 movie, TV and celebrity website in the world, announced today that IMDb TV, a free streaming video channel formerly known as IMDb Freedive, will triple its content selection, bringing thousands of new titles to the ad-supported service in the coming months. Additionally, IMDb TV will launch in Europe later this year, bringing a premium collection of movies and TV shows to customers for free.

Through new deals with studios like Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Entertainment and MGM Studios, customers can enjoy award-winning, box-office hits like Academy Award-nominated Captain Fantastic (Viggo Mortensen) available now and La La Land (Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling) available July 1, marking the first time the Academy Award-winning film is available on an ad-supported streaming service.

"With IMDb TV, viewers have discovered TV the way it ought to be a free collection of premium TV shows and movies available anytime," said Mark Eamer, Vice President of IMDb TV. "We deliver a top quality discovery experience that makes it easy to be entertained. With more titles than ever before coming to IMDb TV and our upcoming European expansion later this year, we're excited for customers to tune in and enjoy all that IMDb TV has to offer, all at no cost."

IMDb TV offers titles customers love across a range of genres, including comedy, kids and family, romance, thrillers, science fiction, documentaries, horror and more. Popular series include Fringe(Joshua Jackson), Kitchen Nightmares(Gordon Ramsay), Duck Dynasty(Jase Robertson) and The Bachelorand fan favorite movies include Academy Award-nominated Drive (Ryan Gosling), Donnie Darko(Jake Gyllenhaal), Academy Award-winning Monster (Charlize Theron) and Academy Award-winningDances with Wolves (Kevin Costner). A new wave of movies will join the IMDb TV lineup on July 1 such as Academy Award-winning Sense and Sensibility (Emma Thompson), Draft Day (Kevin Costner) and A Knight's Tale (Heath Ledger).

In addition to being available in the U.S. on the IMDb website and as a free channel within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices, IMDb TV is available on Fire TV, the #1 streaming media product in the U.S. with over 34 million active users worldwide. Fire TV customers in the U.S. have enjoyed IMDb TV since it launched earlier this year, and this free service has quickly become one of the top ad-supported apps on Fire TV.

"Our Fire TV customers are always looking for compelling content at a great value. In fact, usage of free, ad-supported apps has increased by over 300 percent in the last year," said Marc Whitten, Vice President of Fire TV. "IMDb TV brings some of the best free content into the living room and we're excited that our U.S. customers now have access to even more free TV shows and movies through the app and that customers in Europe can soon enjoy this great service on the biggest screen in their home."

To learn more about IMDb TV, visit www.imdb.com/tv.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and IMDb X-Ray on Fire TV devices. IMDb also operates a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and produces original video series including "The IMDb Show" and "Casting Calls." For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

