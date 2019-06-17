Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - TruTrace Technologies (CSE: TTT) (OTC PINK: BKKSF), is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company, which recently changed its name from BLOCKStrain Technology, has developed the first integrated blockchain platform to register and track intellectual property in the cannabis industry.

In April of 2019 the BLOCKStrain platform was nominated for Software of the Year by O'Cannabiz - one of Canada's largest international cannabis conferences.

TruTrace's technology is proprietary, immutable and cryptographically secure, thereby establishing a single-source, accurate, validated and permanent account for cannabis strains from ownership to market. It also streamlines the administrative process and reduces the costs of genetic and mandatory quality-control testing for legal cannabis.

Robert Galarza, CEO, stated: "This is the start of an exciting new chapter for TruTrace Technologies and one that enables us to pursue development opportunities outside of Canada, such as our intent to integrate our technology into the hemp based CBD industry, amongst other initiatives. With this move, we can officially open our Los Angeles office, expand operations and take advantage of the significant business opportunities south of the border. The CSE listing should provide TruTrace with increased visibility with prospective global investors, improved liquidity and a more diversified shareholder base."

With a move to the US markets and a new corporate name, the core platform BLOCKStrain became StrainSecure which is being adopted by licensed producers, labs and retailers in North America.

Organizations and independent growers submit seeds, flower and post-extraction product for testing to a registered testing facility, which then submits test results to StrainSecure. Pre-existing data of genetic cannabis strains can also be submitted via StrainSecure's verification administrators. For example, if a craft grower creates a popular strain with unique characteristics, they will be able to protect their intellectual property by registering the strain's genome with StrainSecure. StrainSecure demystifies the seed-to-sale process for all relevant stakeholders including producers, distributors, shippers, government agencies and consumers by creating a Master Strain Certification on an immutable, shared ledger.

For more information, please visit the company's websites www.TruTrace.co or www.strainsecure.com.

For investor relations, contact Jeff Codispodi at 647-278-9376 or email JCodispodi@gmail.com.

