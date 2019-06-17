Internet Marketing Company: Compare Rates Online And Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can acquire cheaper car insurance.

For more info and free quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/how-to-make-car-insurance-rates-cheaper/

Car insurance is mandatory for any driver that wants to legally drive in almost all states. However, in recent years the price of car insurance has increased significantly, and many drivers can't afford it anymore.

To lower the price of car insurance, policyholders should follow the next tips:

Increase deductibles. Drivers can obtain cheaper car insurance if they agree to raise deductibles levels. A deductible is the amount of money a policyholder agrees to pay before the insurer steps in, in case the policyholder has to make a claim.

Ask for the low-mileage discount. Policyholders that drive fewer miles than a certain amount, can be eligible for a low-mileage discount. Most car insurance companies offer low-mileage discounts that can be as high as 20%.

Bundle multiple policies. Usually, policyholders will bundle their car insurance with the homeowner's insurance. In some cases, a bundled policy can save as much as 20% from the insurance costs.

Install safety gear. Car insurance companies can provide significant discounts to car owners that are willing to make their vehicles safer. In order to make their cars safer, policyholders can install approved rearview cameras, GPS tracking systems, immobilizers, airbags, blind spot detectors, or various anti-theft devices.

Keep a clean driving record. Most insurance companies offer a good driver discount to those drivers that didn't accumulate any traffic ticket or were involved in a car accident in a certain number of years. Many insurance companies will offer this discount after three years of clean driving, while other insurers will wait even five years to apply this premiums reduction.

Take advantage of the pay-in-full discount. Drivers that choose to pay for the full coverage upfront can save as much as 10% of the price of insurance.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Drivers can obtain cheaper car insurance if they follow several smart tips ", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

Contact: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548958/Compare-Rates-Online-And-Get-Cheaper-Car-Insurance