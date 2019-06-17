The Chinese manufacturer has supplied 258 MW of monocrystalline PERC double glass modules to Trung Nam Group. It claims the project is one of the biggest solar-wind installations in the Southeast Asian country.Trung Nam Group has finished developing a 258 MW solar array in Vietnam's Ninh Thuan province. JinkoSolar supplied the PERC modules for the project, which includes 90 MW of wind power capacity. The companies expect the PV-wind installation to generate 1 billion kWh of electricity per year, which they claim will cover roughly 157% of Ninh Thuan's electricity needs. Trung Nam is feeding ...

